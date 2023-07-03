Cessnock father-of-two Bryce Gibson, will have the honour of being a torch bearer of the Legacy torch relay.
His daughters Matilda, 12, and Bronte, 10, will walk alongside him as support walkers.
He will carry the torch through Maitland on its journey from France to Melbourne.
It will touch down in Maitland on Tuesday, July 11, and be carried throughout the city by Mr Gibson and other Hunter locals.
This year marks 100 years of Legacy supporting the families of Australian Defence Force personnel who have given their lives or health in war.
Mr Gibson said it is an amazing honour and he and his family are blessed to be a part of it.
"It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be involved in the centenary celebrations," he said.
The organisation has a $1 million goal, and the Gibson family has set a $10,000 goal of their own.
Mr Gibson said his family has five family members going back four generations who served in both world wars and in peace time.
"We're a proud family who remembers their sacrifices in defence of our freedom," he said.
Mr Gibson said Legacy does some fantastic work for veterans and their families.
"Past generations of our families have been directly supported by legacy and it is with this we aim to give back to assist in supporting future families," he said.
"Legacy directly supported our family while my Great Grandfather was a POW during WW II, they also kept in touch with support after his repatriation and rehabilitation."
For the Gibson family, days like Anzac Day are extremely important and Mr Gibson said Matilda and Bronte march every Anzac Day.
"For us this is a once in a century opportunity and it makes it extra special I can share it with them," he said.
Visit https://www.legsforlegacy.com.au/s/574/573 to view or donate to the Gibson family's fundraiser.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
