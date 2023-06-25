Cessnock coach Harry Siejka believes his side can take positives from a narrow 24-16 loss to Maitland on Saturday.
The Goannas led 16-6 early in the second-half at Maitland No 1 Sportsground before conceding three tries in the final 20 minutes.
The loss is Cessnock's third in four games, dropping them down to fourth on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder.
Siejka said his side dominated large periods of the match against the defending premiers.
"There was a lot to take out of it, obviously disappointing the result, but the effort was there," he said.
"Missing eight players, it probably told towards the end of the game but I thought a couple of guys that stood in, particularly Brad Russell, played really well.
"I think he made something like 39 tackles and had 10 hit-ups for 100 metres which is pretty big for someone that hasn't played football for nearly 12 months."
Pickers five-eighth Chad O'Donnell opened the scoring on Saturday, before Goannas winger Honeti Tuha touched down three minutes before half-time.
Two minutes into the second-half and hooker Luke Huth scored under the posts after Cessnock five-eighth Doug Beale opened the Pickers defence up down a short side.
Brayden Musgrove scored soon after to extend the lead but the visitors were unable to hold out for the win.
"We were there, we just couldn't finish it off and I think that came down to a lack of experience or a lack of game time for a few players," Siejka said.
"There were probably a few calls that we deserved and didn't get, I feel like they had a lot of the running towards the back end of the half."
Siejka said Cessnock will use this Saturday's clash with Northern Hawks to rebound. The Goannas mentor said the side had become complacent after winning their opening seven matches.
"We probably got caught up in our own hype a little bit there," he said.
"That's a little bit my fault, I think with the Wyong and the Souths game, our training probably wasn't where it needed to be and then obviously getting a daw against Central, that probably hurt more than the two losses.
"The last two weeks of training have been really good and we'll continue to rip-in at training to try and make amends and get back in the winners circle."
The Goannas will hold Old Boys day on Saturday afternoon at Cessnock Sportsground before hosting The Entrance in round 15.
"We've got a couple of tough games in Wyong and The Entrance to finish off the year," Siejka said.
"It doesn't get easier but I think they're the games you want leading into that back end of the year."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.