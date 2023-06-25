Hills Solicitors hold off Telarah Pies Pickers in 49-48 thriller

Hills Solicitors maintained top spot with a thrilling 49-48 win against Telarah Pies Pickers in Maitland A-grade netball on Saturday, June 24.
The result sees Telarah Pies replaced by clubmates Pickers Netball in the top four equal on 21 points.
It was the second week in a row that Hills had been pressed by a team under the Pickers umbrella with a 57-all draw against Pickers Netball in round seven.
Pickers Netball had a comfortable 53-19 win against Cessnock League to climb to fourth spot on the ladder.
The George Tavern continue to grow in confidence with the return of players and accounted for MRNBC The Braddie 57-30.
The George are just one point behind Hills on the ladder and face a tough test next week against NVY Comets who are five points behind them in third place on 24 points.
NVY Comets beat clubmates Classy Comets 44-26 and an eight-point gap has now been created between the sixth-placed Classy Comets and the top five teams..
In other games next week Pickers Netball play Classy Comets, Telarah Pies Pickers take on Cessnock Leagues and Hills meet The Braddie.
In A2 on Saturday: ECBC Comets 31 d MRBNC Pivot 27;
Cessnock Leagues Gold 40 d WRTNC Lynx 34; Maitland Carpet Court Pickers 37 d WRTNC Wild West 22; and The Quarry 53 d EMNC Windsor Castle 32.
A2 Ladder: 1 ECBC Comets 32; 2 The Quarry 29; 3 WRTNC Lynx 23; 4 Cessnock Leagues Gold 23; 5 MRBNC Pivot 17; 6 EMNC Windsor Castle 14; 7 Maitland Carpet Court Pickers 11; 8 WRTNC Wild West 11.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.