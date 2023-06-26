The Advertiser - Cessnock
Mitchell scores double in Greta Branxton Colts win

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 26 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 1:56pm
Billy Mitchell took his season try tall to nine with a double against Singleton on the weekend.
Billy Mitchell continued his excellent try scoring form with a double in the Greta-Branxton Colts hard-fought 30-20 win against Singleton Greyhounds on Sunday, June 25, at Singleton.

