Mitchell scores double in Greta Branxton Colts win

Billy Mitchell continued his excellent try scoring form with a double in the Greta-Branxton Colts hard-fought 30-20 win against Singleton Greyhounds on Sunday, June 25, at Singleton.
Mitchell took his season tally to nine to sit equal-third with Scone captain-coach Adam Clydesdale on the try scoring list, which is led by Denman's James Olds with 14 and Scone's Ashton Frost on 10.
Greta-Branxton's Dylon Edwards and Josh Cagney are fifth and sixth respectively with eight and six.
The result, which also included tries to Nic Lawrence, Casey Parsons, Hayden Bailey and Tylar Carter, leaves the Colts in second place on 16 points, one point behind competition leaders Denman who had a tough 29-22 win against Muswellbrook.
Reigning premiers Scone are third on 12 points after smashing Aberdeen 60-0.
Greta-Branxton host Aberdeen on Sunday before potentially the match of the season in round 12 against Denman at Denman.
In reserve grade, the Colts beat Singleton in an 8-4 slog to leapfrog them into fourth on the ladder. Zac and Will Leonard scored Greta-Branxton's tries.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
