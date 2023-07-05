The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock City Council sees success in Resources for Regions

July 5 2023 - 10:30am
Cessnock City Council has secured funding for multiple projects as part of the Department of Regional NSW Round 9 Resources for Regions Program. File picture

Cessnock City Council has been successful in securing funding for multiple projects as part of the Department of Regional NSW Round 9 Resources for Regions Program.

