Cessnock City Council has been successful in securing funding for multiple projects as part of the Department of Regional NSW Round 9 Resources for Regions Program.
The total funding amount of $2,936,595 will be distributed across a range of diverse projects throughout the area.
The following projects were successful:
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said he was looking forward to seeing the exciting projects delivered.
"I am thrilled to see Cessnock City Council gain support through the program," Cr Suvaal said.
Cr Suvaal said the successful projects are all exciting initiatives that will enhance the quality of life for those living in the Local Government Area.
"The funding will greatly benefit the community in our area, and provide new infrastructure and programs that will contribute to both economic and social prosperity," he said.
The Resources for Regions program supports communities across regional New South Wales that have been impacted by mining.
Round 9 of the program will provide up to $140 million for new infrastructure and community projects that will support both economic and social prosperity.
