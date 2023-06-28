Cessnock City Council is inviting the community to provide valuable feedback and input regarding the future of the Kurri Kurri Central Sports Precinct - currently the Kurri Kurri Sports Ground.
In collaboration with landscape architects Gallagher Studio, council aims to create a master plan that meets the needs of residents and sports clubs both now and into the future.
As part of a comprehensive planning process, council opened stage one by engaging with the community through an online questionnaire, which received 410 responses.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal was pleased to see local residents were actively getting involved in the three stage planning process.
"During Stage 1, respondents provided advice about how they currently use the sporting precinct, aspects they appreciate, and areas they believe can be improved," Cr Suvaal said.
Cr Suvaal said it is vital for community members to share their thoughts and recommendations when building master plans.
"Community input ensures that the end results meet community needs and stands the test of time," he said.
The project has now progressed to stage two - where insights gathered in stage one have been used to establish five principles to guide the development of the master plan.
Seven design ideas have also been formulated to enhance the Kurri Kurri central sports precinct, with each accompanied by visual representations illustrating potential concepts and locations.
Some of the ideas included in the survey are:
The stage two survey is open until Monday, July 10 and can be accessed via the Together Cessnock website.
Council will also be holding pop-up engagement sessions on Saturday, July 1 at Margaret Johns Park between 9-11am, followed by another session outside Kurri Kurri Coles between 12-2pm.
The final stage will involve incorporating all feedback into a draft master plan, which will then be placed on exhibition, offering another opportunity for public input before it is finalised.
For more information, including updates on the project and opportunities for engagement, visit https://together.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/kurri-kurri-central-sports-precinct-master-plan
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.