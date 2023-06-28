The Advertiser - Cessnock
Council is calling out for communities say on the future of Kurri Kurri central sports precinct

Updated June 28 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:00pm
MASTER PLAN: Community are encouraged to have their say on the future of the Kurri Kurri central sports precinct. Picture supplied
Cessnock City Council is inviting the community to provide valuable feedback and input regarding the future of the Kurri Kurri Central Sports Precinct - currently the Kurri Kurri Sports Ground.

