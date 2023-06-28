The Advertiser - Cessnock
Community tasked with picking artistic design for new amenities block

June 29 2023 - 8:00am
ARTISTIC DESIGN: The community is encouraged to vote for their favourite design via a public poll on the Together Cessnock website. Picture supplied
Cessnock City Council is inviting members of the community to select the artistic design to feature on a new public amenities block at Cliftleigh Meadows District Park.

