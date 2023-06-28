Cessnock City Council is inviting members of the community to select the artistic design to feature on a new public amenities block at Cliftleigh Meadows District Park.
Construction of the new amenities is scheduled to be completed by December.
The community is encouraged to vote for their favourite design out of four options via a public poll on the Together Cessnock website.
The design with the highest number of votes will be applied to the walls of the new facility in one of the last stages of the project.
Once complete, the new facilities will improve both the usability and visual appeal of the park.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal, encourages the community to take part in the poll and select a design which they believe would best suit the new facilities.
"This is an exciting opportunity for the community to have their say on what will no doubt become a prominent feature of Cliftleigh Meadows District Park for many years to come," Cr Suvaal said.
"Once the final design has been selected and applied to the new amenities building, the community can feel a sense of pride knowing they played a significant role in the selection process."
The community poll is live from June 21 until July 7 and can be accessed by visiting https://together.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/cliftleigh-amenities-art.
The new amenities have been made possible by funding from the NSW Government.
