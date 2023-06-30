Cessnock City Council is scheduled to begin work in July on a $3.99 million rehabilitation of Sandy Creek Road, Quorrobolong.
Earlier this year, Sandy Creek Road received $2.37 million through round four of the NSW Government's fixing local roads program.
The funding adding to the $1.62 million which was received through round two of the program will allow council to complete the 2.7km stretch of the road from Heaton Road to Quorrobolong Road.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the successful funding application will deliver much-needed improvement for road safety in the area.
"The funding for Sandy Creek Road is a major achievement for our Council and for our community," Cr Suvaal said.
Cr Suvaal said the $3.99 million rehabilitation of Sandy Creek Road will deliver much-needed improvement for road safety in the area.
"We acknowledge that there have been recent accidents in the area, and this project will help ensure the safety of our residents and visitors," he said.
"We appreciate the NSW government's commitment to supporting regional development and look forward to working collaboratively to deliver these upgrades and improvements to Sandy Creek Road."
The rehabilitation of the 2.7km section of Sandy Creek Road will see a number of improvements, including the renewal of pavement, upgrades to minor culverts, improvements to surface drainage and installation of safety barriers and delineation.
Works on Sandy Creek Road are likely to take approximately 16 weeks, weather and resources pending.
More information can be found: https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Works/Major-works/Sandy-Creek-Road-Quorrobolong-pavement-rehabilitation.
