Millions to be spent on the rehabilitation of Sandy Creek Road

June 30 2023 - 11:28am
Cessnock City Council is to complete the 2.7km stretch of the road from Heaton Road to Quorrobolong Road. Picture supplied
Cessnock City Council is to complete the 2.7km stretch of the road from Heaton Road to Quorrobolong Road. Picture supplied

Cessnock City Council is scheduled to begin work in July on a $3.99 million rehabilitation of Sandy Creek Road, Quorrobolong.

