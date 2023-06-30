Mai-Wel Cessnock opened their doors to the community for a grand opening event at their Vincent Street multi-purpose space.
A crowd of 70 plus community members joined Mai-Wel staff and participants for the grand celebration on Thursday, June 29.
Mai-Wel participants who are a part of the Thrive Catering team treated event attendees to a scrumptious morning tea, prepared in the site's commercial kitchen.
The newly refurbished commercial kitchen is just one of the many features within the multi-purpose space.
The space also has a stage for performances, training bar, art space and much more.
Mai-Wel participant Tyran Fennel took to the newly refurbished stage and performed some of his original songs for the crowd.
Another Mai-Wel participant Jacob Harris who has a talent drawing, displayed some of his artworks.
Mai-Wel Cessnock has been providing employment and NDIS support to the local community since 2020, however it's grand opening had to be postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
From meeting new friends to training in barista skills, Mai-Wel helps people who need an extra helping hand to reach their goals.
General manager of employment services at Mai-Wel Kyllie Tegg said the team at Cessnock was excited to invite the community to see what facilities and opportunities are available at Mai-Wel Cessnock.
"This is an incredible multi-purpose space and there is so much room for opportunities," she said.
Ms Tegg said the participants at Mai-Wel are able to become part of their community, learn skills, develop confidence and learn how to dream big.
"We look forward to working further with our Cessnock community," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
