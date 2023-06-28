7 uses for petroleum jelly you might not be aware of

Petroleum jelly (aka petrolatum) is a product we're all more or less familiar with.



Commonly known by its major brand name, Vaseline, it's a fixture in most household medicine cabinets and has been for a good many years. Nevertheless, you're not alone if you find yourself scratching your head and wondering what petroleum jelly is actually used for. Moreover, what is it, exactly?

In this article we detail various ways in which petroleum jelly can be used. Some of them might surprise you. But first ...

What is petroleum jelly?

Petroleum derives from, you guessed it, petroleum, which occurs naturally beneath the earth's surface.



Its liquid form is known as crude oil; we use crude oil to fuel our vehicles and generate power, among other things. This is one of the major factors behind climate change and it will likely be phased out before long.

Petroleum jelly is made when its constituent hydrocarbons (mostly paraffins) are refined and processed into a greasy, jelly-like substance with a pale yellow colour. Its use dates back to the 19th century when oil workers began applying "rod wax", as they called it, to burns and cuts they sustained on the job.

In 1859, American chemist Robert Chesebrough observed this practice and decided to make a commercial enterprise out of it.



He invented a refining process and began marketing the substance as Vaseline. It proved extremely popular; to this day, Vaseline and its generic equivalents are widely available in supermarkets and pharmacies.



Uses for petroleum jelly

Here are seven ways you can use petroleum jelly to your advantage.

Alleviate dry skin

Petroleum jelly has moisturising properties. This makes it a useful remedy for dry or inflamed skin. Whether you're suffering from eczema, contact dermatitis, or psoriasis, petroleum jelly can provide much-needed relief.



By keeping the skin moist, it alleviates itching and prevents skin from cracking, which in turn helps to prevent infections.

Protect your skin

As we noted, petroleum jelly can prevent skin from cracking which helps keep out bacteria. But it can protect your skin in other ways too.

You may have noticed that, while petroleum jelly does have a moisurising effect, your skin doesn't readily absorb it the way it absorbs dedicated moisturiser products like CeraVe and Eucerin.



Petroleum jelly acts more as a protective barrier for your skin. For instance, if you're going skiing or ice skating, smearing some petroleum jelly over the exposed areas of your face will protect against wind burn.

The same goes for when you're spending time in desert environments which can wreak havoc on sensitive skin.

Soothe minor wounds

Now we get back to petroleum jelly's original use, discovered by those oil workers back in the 1800s: namely, soothing minor cuts, scrapes, and burns. If your parents kept Vaseline in the house when you were a child, this is probably what they used it for.



And it is very effective, indeed, as it keeps the affected skin moist which accelerates the healing process. Be sure to clean and disinfect the wound before applying petroleum jelly. Afterwards, cover it with a bandage.

Soften your pet's paws

The pads on the paws of cats and dogs are pretty tough.



They'd have to be, given all the things they tend to trod over. But, like our skin, paws are vulnerable to becoming dry and cracked. This can be a very painful circumstance for your furry friend.



To alleviate the discomfort, apply a small amount of petroleum jelly after gently cleaning the affected paw. It's more appropriate for dogs than for cats, as the latter are almost certain to lick the petroleum jelly right off during grooming, which may cause stomach upset.

Prevent skin from chafing and blistering

We've all had those shoes or pants that, for whatever reason, never get broken in properly. The material repeatedly rubs against your skin as you walk, which leads to painful chafing and/or blistering.



You can combat this by preemptively applying a liberal amount of petroleum jelly to the areas of your skin that tend to chafe. This is especially handy for long bicycle rides, during which the inner part of your thighs rub against the outside of your saddle over and over again.

Soothe hemorrhoids

Hemorrhoids are uncomfortable to say the least. Oftentimes they're painful and/or itchy; they can also cause a burning sensation. Petroleum jelly is a big help in this context for obvious reasons, and it's much cheaper than most commercial hemorrhoid products.



Give it a try the next time your backside begins to act up.

Eye maintenance

Applying a thin layer of petroleum jelly to the skin surrounding your eyes can help prevent dryness, dark circles, and crow's feet.



You might also choose to use it as a makeup remover. In that case, put some petroleum jelly on a cotton ball and gently wipe away the makeup from around your eyes.

