Tuesday's rainy forecast was no match for Barkuma Neighbourhood Centre who didn't let the wet weather dampen their NAIDOC Week celebrations.
A crowd of more than 100 people joined in on the family fun at Barkuma Neighbourhood Centre's NAIDOC family fun day at Sawyers Gully on July 4.
Barkuma Neighbourhood Centre CEO Deb Dacey said the event is for the community, and is held every year on the first Tuesday of the July school holidays.
"This year's theme is 'For Our Elders' and we have a display set up for our past elders who have been big contributors to Barkuma," she said.
"Given the theme for this year, we think it is very important that we acknowledge our past elders."
There was more than 28 stall holders from within the community, amusement rides for the kids and novelty food stalls including the infamous chip on a stick on the day.
"We ensure that all stall holders are interactive and engaging for the community," Ms Dacey said.
Creightons Funerals and LJ Hooker Maitland were this year's event sponsors, as well as Woolworth's who provided free fruit and vegetables on the day.
"The event is starting to gain its momentum and people are really starting to make a genuine contribution to the community," Ms Dacey said.
Cessnock High School also celebrated NAIDOC Week with their annual Aboriginal Education Corroboree.
The community gathered to celebrate NAIDOC Week at the school grounds on June 28, which was an evening of dance performances, cultural traditions and an expo.
Students from Cessnock High School and local primary schools performed a number of traditional dances on the night.
Kiray Putjung Aboriginal Corporation will round out the week-long celebrations on Saturday, July 8 with their NAIDOC Family Fun Day at Cessnock Tafe Grounds.
The not-for-profit organisation has been hosting their family fun day event for many years and said this year is their biggest to date.
The event will kick off at 10am with a flag raising ceremony, followed by Aboriginal performers and live music.
In the news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.