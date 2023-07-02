The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Goannas break drought with 48-12 win against the Northern Hawks

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
July 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Cessnock hooker Luke Huth scored a double in the Goannas big 48-12 win against Northern Hawks. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Cessnock has recorded their first win in five matches, running away with a commanding 48-12 win against the Northern Hawks in round 14 of the Newcastle RL on Saturday.

