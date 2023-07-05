Kiray Putjung Aboriginal Corporation will host their biggest Naidoc Family Fun Day to date on Saturday, July 8. The Naidoc Week event will be held at Cessnock Tafe Grounds and will kick off at 10.30am with a flag raising ceremony. The theme for this year's Naidoc Week is 'For Our Elders,' and on the day there will be plenty of culture on show, including Aboriginal performers and live music. There will also be a raffle on the day with huge prizes up for grabs, including a trike ride for two people and Lattrell Mitchell signed boots.

