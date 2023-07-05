NAIDOC FAMILY FUN DAY
CESSNOCK TAFE GROUNDS
Kiray Putjung Aboriginal Corporation will host their biggest Naidoc Family Fun Day to date on Saturday, July 8. The Naidoc Week event will be held at Cessnock Tafe Grounds and will kick off at 10.30am with a flag raising ceremony. The theme for this year's Naidoc Week is 'For Our Elders,' and on the day there will be plenty of culture on show, including Aboriginal performers and live music. There will also be a raffle on the day with huge prizes up for grabs, including a trike ride for two people and Lattrell Mitchell signed boots.
CAR WASH AND BARBECUE
65 SOUTH AVENUE, CESSNOCK
Cessnock's Central Rural Fire Brigade will hold its monthly community car wash and barbecue on Saturday, July 8. Kicking off at 8.30am and winding up at 2.30pm, the team of volunteer firefighters will be washing vehicles for $10 per car. There will be gramma pies and slices for sale on the day also.
CREATIVE WRITERS WORKSHOP
CESSNOCK AND KURRI KURRI LIBRARIES
Cessnock author and librarian Jason Matheson is hosting a creative writing workshop for young writers to enhance their skills. The two one-hour workshops are aimed at kids aged ten years and above. The workshop will take place on July 12 at Kurri Kurri library from 11am to 12pm, followed by an afternoon workshop at Cessnock Library from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. To reserve a spot, head to Cessnock City Library's website or call on 02 4993 4399.
REPAIR CAFE AND WORKSHOP
KEARSLEY COMMUNITY HALL
Cessnock City Council and UpCycle Newcastle have teamed up to host a clothing repair cafe and floor cushion workshop. The workshop will consist of demonstrations, discussions and hands-on activities. A skilled seamstress will also be available to make repairs and minor alterations. The workshop will take place on Saturday, July 8 from 10:30am to 1pm. To book a place at the upcoming event, visit https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/repair-cafe
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
