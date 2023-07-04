Cessnock City Council has announced a thrilling opportunity for locals to win an unforgettable experience.
In partnership with Beyond Ballooning and Redsalt Restaurant Rydges Resort, council is offering two adults the opportunity to soar above the picturesque landscapes of the Hunter Valley in a hot air balloon.
The winners will enjoy a 60-minute hot air balloon flight and professional photo package from Beyond Ballooning, followed by a champagne breakfast at Redsalt Restaurant.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said supporting local businesses is at the heart of the community.
"This competition allows us to celebrate the incredible coffee spots and breakfast destinations in our region," Cr Suvaal said.
Whether you're a coffee enthusiast or a brunch connoisseur, share the details of your favourite local café within the Cessnock Local Government Area on Facebook for your chance to win.
To enter, post your entry to Facebook and Instagram, set it to public, and use the hashtag #supportlocalcessnock. If you mention a business, tag them in your post.
You can also leave a comment on one of the Support Local posts on council's or Advance Greater Cessnock's Facebook pages.
The competition runs to July 31 and winners will be selected at random.
The more entries you submit, the greater your chances are of winning the package valued at $458.
