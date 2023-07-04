He was a man who had a natural talent for playing the piano and up until his final few days his only request was to play his digital keyboard from his hospital bed.
Former Pokolbin business operator Michael Griggs was born on October 24, 1936 at Adelaide, died on May 15 aged 86.
He passed away peacefully at Newcastle Private Hospital as a result of kidney and heart failure and is remembered for his charisma, his many talents and entrepreneurial skills.
Described by those closest to him as a musical prodigy, Mr Griggs discovered his love for the piano at the young age of four and showed off his musical talent by holding his first concert at seven-years-old.
He later went on to the Elder Conservatorium of Music at Adelaide University, where he graduated with the highest honour gaining a Licentiate in Music.
His talent allowed him to play with a full orchestra in an ABC competition in Adelaide Town Hall, followed by a performance at Sydney Town Hall playing Brahms with Sydney Symphony orchestra.
Another passion of his was architecture, and he went on to obtain a Bachelor of Architecture at Adelaide University with Honours, followed by getting his Masters in Town Planning.
Mr Griggs moved to the Hunter Valley with his long-time partner of more than 30 years Mary Booth in 2001.
The pair built and operated Grapevines Boutique Accommodation at Broke Road, Pokolbin until 2015.
Ms Booth said Mr Griggs was known for his charisma and would spend half an hour on the phone to customers.
"He would get bookings and people just loved him. He would spend another half an hour with them when they arrived," she said.
"He charmed them into enjoying the area."
Mr Griggs was also a devoted member of the Cessnock Seniors Association and the Cessnock City Singers Choir.
Prior to Covid-19, Mr Griggs would work with choirs in Cessnock and would organise approximately 25 concerts each year.
His primary focus was on the senior's of the community, which included nursing homes, Performance Arts Culture Cessnock and Northern Coalfields Community Care.
He was also on Cessnock City Council's Cessnock Seniors Week Committee.
"One woman in the choir said to me after he had passed that he had changed her life. He was very inclusive," Ms Booth said.
"He really loved to entertain."
A memorial service will be held for Mr Griggs on Tuesday, July 11 at St John's Anglican Church, Cessnock at 10am.
Mr Griggs was a loving father to Nicholas, Kirsten and Anita and a doting grandfather to five and a great grandfather to one.
He was also loved by his extended family, Barbara, Dan, Peter, Linda and their children.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
