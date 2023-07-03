The Bears had been given a life and Konagaya nearly took full advantage at the other end a minute later, latching on to a clever layoff from Aaron Niyonkuru only to place his shot a whisker wide of the right post with Alvarez beaten. Roebuck did well in the 71st minute to slap away a goal-bound Martinelli strike from 20 yards, but the Bears had not taken their foot off the gas; a 75th minute Konagaya cross whistled narrowly past substitute Kayden Soper who would have been odds on to convert the close range header. Niyonkuru's 77th minute cross was again only just out of Soper's reach, as the youngster was getting himself there or thereabouts, though without being able to apply the crucial touch.