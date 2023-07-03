After last weekend's local derby hiccup put an end to the Weston Workers Bears' six-game undefeated streak, they would take the field at Rockwell Automation Park on a sunny Sunday afternoon against the previous side to defeat them in the league, Valentine, on Indigenous Round.
Having claimed just one victory in the previous seven, the men in tangerine would have a significant challenge facing them, but would no doubt be buoyed by having taken the chocolates in the last two meetings between these sides.
With league leaders Charlestown having capitulated against Cooks Hill United the previous afternoon, a resounding 4-0 defeat made all the worse by a pair of dismissals with potentially costly suspension ramifications - while already three down - the opportunity to close the gap at the top had presented itself for the Bears, and in one of the tightest league campaigns in years, they would do well not to waste such a chance.
Bears keeper Gerard Roebuck was called into action early, as he produced a composed stop with his legs to deny Chris Fayers one-on-one from close range in the 4th minute. The Bears would look to make inroads up the other end shortly afterwards, and a looping Connor Heydon ball towards Cooper Buswell in the 7th minute appeared as if it may have been handled on the way down by Liam Thornton; the referee, though, saw nothing in it.
Just as the hosts looked to be stamping their authority on the contest, however, a very ordinary piece of defending allowed Riley Aunger to loft a long ball from a touch inside the halfway line out wide to the feet of Nicholas Martinelli inside the box, who was afforded acres of space in prime real estate and had time to control the ball and calmly slot home with no pressure to hand the visitors a 15th minute lead.
Heydon, cutting a frustrated figure, earnt his way into the book in the 19th minute courtesy of a shirt pull on Joshua Winiarzcyk to stop the fullback in his tracks. A 24th minute Valentine corner bobbled around in the air before veteran Adam Hughes headed comfortably into the palms of Roebuck. A decidedly agricultural trip from Joey O'Connor on former Bear Tommy Duggan in the 25th saw him rightfully cautioned, but the dangerously positioned free kick was placed over the bar by Martinelli from 22 yards.
The Bears needed a change in mentality, and fast, if they were to find a way back into the contest; though the deficit was only a solitary goal, they appeared collectively exasperated and a touch lethargic. To their credit, though, they were able to quickly right the ship and capture a semblance of momentum; Yuta Konagaya's 28th minute cross caused problems for Carl Thornton, who intervened with a timely deflection, the direction of which he knew little about.
The final quarter hour of the first half was punctuated by several more positive moves in and around the visitors' box by Weston, perhaps most notably as Buswell hit a volley on the turn in the 38th minute and then a half-volley from straight on a minute later, both of which forced saves from Lewis Alvarez. But the Valentine defence looked on song and held firm, repeatedly denying the Bears to preserve their clean sheet.
There was time for one final Valentine counter before the break, and on this occasion Martinelli's attempted strike was blocked by Alessandro Ouwerkerk, but only as far as the lurking Duggan, who did excellently to turn his marker and bury the finish to double the advantage in the 42nd minute and torment his former side. It was déjà vu for the Bears, at sixes and sevens in defence and conceding a rather soft goal after a period of dominance that they had failed to make count.
Carl Thornton showed a superb reading of play in producing a goal-line block to deny Heydon in the first minute of stoppage time, while Connor Evans gave away a dubious free kick at the other end that was sliced into outer space by Tom Parkes in the final action of the half. While a two-goal deficit at half time, would have been tough for the hosts to swallow, they only had their own attacking profligacy and defensive lapses to blame. They were sorely missing the influence of skipper Chris Hurley and appeared rudderless in comparison to their usual high standards.
Kew Jaliens wasted no time changing up his personnel at half time, introducing Ben Clouten and Paul Sichalwe for some added verve and gumption. The visitors, though, threatened first after the resumption of play, with Ouwerkerk needing to execute a beautiful tackle to deny Duggan a brace in the 47th minute after Roebuck had parried a low Parkes cross into his path.
Clouten and Sichalwe were each delivering exactly the energy Jaliens would have implored them to and both men were putting themselves in positions to influence the game. Clouten earnt a free-kick in the 51st minute after deceiving his marker, but Konagaya put it over from 20 yards. A deft exchange between Martinelli and Duggan in the 53rd minute saw the latter place his strike directly at Roebuck. Another Liam Thornton handball moments later in the opposite box was waved away by the referee despite a few enthusiastic shouts.
The Bears earnt a pair of corners but Ouwerkerk's looping header, after the latter had been recycled and crossed back in again, was easily diffused by Alvarez. Aunger went down in the 57th minute after copping a stray elbow from Jacob Dundas that did not look to have any malicious intent behind it, and fortunately Aunger was quickly cleared of injury and able to return to the fray.
The opening exchanges of the second stanza had taken place at a rather frenetic pace and the intensity from the visitors appeared to be dropping a touch as fatigue began to creep in around the hour mark. But once again it was a Bears brain fade that very nearly contributed further to their demise. A hashed Roebuck clearance in the 62nd minute and an under-weighted header from Dundas back towards the last man, Ouwerkerk, saw Duggan gleefully accept a gilt-edged opportunity, zipping away from the turning Dutchman and rounding Roebuck only to watch his strike trickle into the base of the left post.
The Bears had been given a life and Konagaya nearly took full advantage at the other end a minute later, latching on to a clever layoff from Aaron Niyonkuru only to place his shot a whisker wide of the right post with Alvarez beaten. Roebuck did well in the 71st minute to slap away a goal-bound Martinelli strike from 20 yards, but the Bears had not taken their foot off the gas; a 75th minute Konagaya cross whistled narrowly past substitute Kayden Soper who would have been odds on to convert the close range header. Niyonkuru's 77th minute cross was again only just out of Soper's reach, as the youngster was getting himself there or thereabouts, though without being able to apply the crucial touch.
A 78th minute free kick from Evans looked bound for goal, but lacked power and gave Alvarez an opportunity to recover and produce an excellent low diving grab. At the other end, a Duggan attempt was parried into the path of substitute Rodrigo Mesquita, but he fluffed his lines and skied the follow-up from close range.
Dundas was upended inside the box in the 80th minute, but for the third time in the match, the Bears had their spot kick appeals turned down; while the ball continued to bobble around the box, the hosts were unable to settle themselves to produce a decisive strike. After Soper was hauled down just outside the box in the 82nd minute without the whistle blowing, the home faithful were beginning to wonder what they would have to do to earn a foul.
The Bears were all over their opponents at this point, but the Valentine defence remained stoic and thwarted the barrage at every turn. The final nail in the coffin came in the 84th minute as the Bears, having committed virtually everyone forward while peppering the opposition goal, were caught off guard on a quick counter that saw Duggan hold his nerve to convert past Roebuck to grab his brace and extend the lead to an unassailable 3-0.
At this point the hosts appeared shellshocked, with a tidal wave of attacks in their favour having failed to yield even a consolation goal and seemingly everything their opponents touched turning to gold. The electric Duggan went within inches of grabbing a hat trick in the 86th minute as his strike finished just wide of the far post with Roebuck beaten. Finally, the Bears had the goal they had spent all afternoon searching for, as Konagaya coolly finished in the 88th minute to reduce the deficit, but it was far too little, too late.
There was, however, time for one more, just to give the contest a little spark heading into the dying minutes. A silky piece of interplay between Sichalwe, Konagaya and Niyonkuru saw the latter steer the ball perfectly into the path of Clouten at the back post, who converted a simple tap-in in the 90th minute to trim the margin back to 3-2. The two goals were no less than the Bears attacking output had merited on the afternoon, but unfortunately their defensive errors had rendered those goals inconsequential.
The travelling fans' hearts must have been in their mouths in the 93rd minute, as a sloppy challenge saw them give away a free kick right on the edge of the box, but Niyonkuru's strike cannoned directly into the wall; Konagaya's follow-up lob into the box sailed narrowly over the head of Evans. Roebuck came up clutch in the 95th minute to produce a pair of saves, firstly from Martinelli at point-blank range and then Duggan on the follow-up from the edge of the box, but that would be the final action of the match as the hosts succumbed to a heartbreaking defeat.
The second straight defeat for the Bears sees them cling on to a finals position by the barest of margins - one goal difference over Edgeworth - while they have now been leapfrogged by Maitland and Lambton and lie just a point in front of sixth-placed Broadmeadow. A home clash against league-leading Charlestown awaits next Sunday afternoon, and there is now absolutely no room for error if the Bears are to keep pace with their fellow finals aspirants heading into the last five games of the season.
