Weston Bears drop to fourth on NNSW NPL ladder after 3-2 loss to Valentine

By Tim Klingbiel
July 3 2023 - 11:30am
Weston's Yuta Konagaya in action against Maitland. The attacking midfielder scored in the Bears 3-2 loss to Valentine on Sunday, July 2. Picture by ANFN
After last weekend's local derby hiccup put an end to the Weston Workers Bears' six-game undefeated streak, they would take the field at Rockwell Automation Park on a sunny Sunday afternoon against the previous side to defeat them in the league, Valentine, on Indigenous Round.

