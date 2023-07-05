The Advertiser - Cessnock
Success for Coalfields teams as Kurri U-13s win Div 3 at NSW junior netball titles

Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 2:00pm
The Kurri Kurri Under-13 girls won Division 3 to earn promotion next year. Picture supplied.
Coalfields teams had an outstanding tournament at the annual NSW Junior Netball Championships with Kurri Kurri under-13s and Maitland under-12s crowned state champions in Division 3 and Division 2 respectively.

