Success for Coalfields teams as Kurri U-13s win Div 3 at NSW junior netball titles

Coalfields teams had an outstanding tournament at the annual NSW Junior Netball Championships with Kurri Kurri under-13s and Maitland under-12s crowned state champions in Division 3 and Division 2 respectively.
Both teams went through the three-day competition from July 1-3 undefeated.
Maitland under-13s were runners-up- in Division 2 with 14 wins and an 18-all draw with champions Waggs Wagga who finished with one more win.
Kurri Kurri U-12 girls finished sixth in Division 3 with an 11 win, six loss record.
Singleton recorded two win from the 17 games to finish 17th in the same division.
Maitland U-12 were crowned Division 2 champions and have won promotion to the top flight after going through the three days undefeated, winning all 16 games.
Cessnock also had a strong tournament finishing eighth with eight wins and a draw from their 16 games in Division 2.
While Kurri Kurri won the U-13 Division 3 title, Singleton also had a great tournament in the division finishing fifth with 13 wins and Cessnock were 10th with eight wins.
In the under-14s, Maitland finished a very credible fourth in Division 2 with 13 wins and three losses.
In Division 3, Cessnock finished outside the top five by percentage, taking sixth spot with 10 wins and two draws from their 15 games.
Kurri Kurri was just below in seventh spot with eight wins and seven losses, while Singleton were 14th with three wins.
In their first appearance at the titles the under-14 Hunter boys finished second with four wins and two losses behind the undefeated Tumut.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
