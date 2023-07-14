Cessnock City Council is one of 74 councils across the state that will benefit from the NSW Government's $1.85 million investment aimed at giving a strong start to the next generation of planners.
Member for the State Electorate of Cessnock, Clayton Barr MP said Cessnock City Council will receive a $25,000 grant through the Strong Start Cadetship Program.
"Local government tackles huge numbers of development applications each year and we know they've been crying out for planners," Mr Barr said.
"Planners play an important role in our community, whether through assessing new developments or strategically planning for our future."
Mr Barr said the Government is pleased to help address the skills shortage by assisting councils to build a pipeline of young planning talent.
The Strong Start Cadetship Program was launched in response to the planning skills shortage, with the grants to provide council-employed students a free or discounted degree and practical work experience.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully welcomed the overwhelming response from councils for the Strong Start Cadetship Program.
"After receiving a whopping 115 applications from 74 councils, we decided to boost the program with $250,000 in additional funding, and provide $25,000 to each council that applied," he said.
This will help more councils invest in future planners to help address a workforce shortage and tackle the housing crisis across the state."
The $25,000 grant can be used to fund tuition fees for an undergraduate certificate, graduate certificate, diploma, bachelor's degree or master's degree in planning.
For more information, visit the Strong Start website.
