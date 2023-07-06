After two years of COVID-forced cancellations and a last-minute flooding event, the 16th Winery Running Festival Hunter Valley will be held on Sunday, July 16.
The festival will again be staged from the famous Wandin Cricket Pavilion at Lovedale, and is set to attract about 800 runners and 2000 spectators.
Festival organiser Paul Humphreys of H Events said they are excited to finally stage their full planned version of the event in Lovedale.
"From the cricket oval, to internal roads of Wandin and parts of Talga Road, the course has exceptional views, and the Lovedale businesses and community have been very supportive in the past 3 years," he said.
Events on offer on the AIMS-accredited course include a marathon (42.2km), half-marathon (21.1km), 10.5km, 5km and 2km courses. Entries are open to all standard of runners of any age.
With over half of the entrants travelling 200km and more to attend, the festival will create an estimated economic benefit of almost $500,000 to Wine Country.
Entries and all event information is available at www.wineryrun.com.
