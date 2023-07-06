The Advertiser - Cessnock
2023 Winery Running Festival Hunter Valley to be staged at Wandin on July 16

Updated July 6 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
EVENT: The Winery Running Festival Hunter Valley is back for its 16th year. Picture supplied
After two years of COVID-forced cancellations and a last-minute flooding event, the 16th Winery Running Festival Hunter Valley will be held on Sunday, July 16.

