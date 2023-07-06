Disney On Ice's latest production '100 Years of Wonder' will bring the magic to adults and children in a spectacular both on the ice and in the air.
And Hunter folks won't miss out when the much loved production comes to Newcastle later this month.
The audience will watch Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook's treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic.
Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar's Coco.
Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace.
Witness Belle lift into the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice.
Watch Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy's room.
Laugh hysterically as the hilarious pirates flip, tumble, and twist on tumble tracks, stilts and more in an effort to showcase their talents for Captain Hook.
Sail away with Moana on her daring voyage across the ocean.
Disney on Ice will be held between July 20 and 23 at Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Tickets can be purchased from www.ticketek.com.au/disneyonice.
We have free passes to give away.
To win, send your name, suburb, daytime contact number and why you'd love to see the show to donnasharpe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
