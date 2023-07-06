The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Experience the magic of Disney On Ice with free passes up for grabs

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated July 7 2023 - 9:17am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WIN TICKETS: Join Mickey Mouse and his pals for a spectacular production of Disney On Ice's, '100 Years of Wonder.' Picture by Simone De Peak.
WIN TICKETS: Join Mickey Mouse and his pals for a spectacular production of Disney On Ice's, '100 Years of Wonder.' Picture by Simone De Peak.

Disney On Ice's latest production '100 Years of Wonder' will bring the magic to adults and children in a spectacular both on the ice and in the air.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.