The 16th Winery Running Festival Hunter Valley will be held on Sunday, July 16 and is expected to be a jam packed day with food, wine and live music. The festival will be staged from the Wandin Cricket Pavilion at Lovedale. Events on offer on the AIMS-accredited course include a marathon (42.2km), half-marathon (21.1km), 10.5km, 5km and 2km courses. Entries are open to all standards of runners of any age. Entries and all event information is available at www.wineryrun.com.