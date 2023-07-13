WINERY RUN HUNTER VALLEY
WANDIN ESTATE
The 16th Winery Running Festival Hunter Valley will be held on Sunday, July 16 and is expected to be a jam packed day with food, wine and live music. The festival will be staged from the Wandin Cricket Pavilion at Lovedale. Events on offer on the AIMS-accredited course include a marathon (42.2km), half-marathon (21.1km), 10.5km, 5km and 2km courses. Entries are open to all standards of runners of any age. Entries and all event information is available at www.wineryrun.com.
SCONE TIME
MARTHAVILLE
Scone Time by Rotary at held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
ICE CREAM TASTING
PETERSON HOUSE
Book the kids in for a unique ice cream tasting at Peterson House these July school holidays. For $25 per person, kids can enjoy an assortment of ice cream and a sparkling grape juice, while the adults enjoy a sensory experience of Peterson's sparkling wine and unique gelato from a local supplier. Priced at $35 per adult, bookings are essential. For more information, head to the Peterson House website.
LIVE MUSIC
CESSNOCK LEAGUES CLUB
Head to Cessnock Leagues Club on Friday and Saturday night for an evening of live music. Solo musician Hayden Johns will be performing hit songs from the 60s to top hits today from 8pm to 11pm on Friday, July 14. Music duo 2 Good Reasons will together provide sizzling vocals accompanied by acoustic and electric guitar from 8pm to 11pm on Saturday, July 15.
OPEN DAY
PAXTON BOWLING CLUB
Paxton Bowling Club is hosting an open day for the whole family to enjoy on Sunday, July 16. There will be a Lego brick building session by Bray's Bricks and free face painting for the kids. The open day will run from 1pm to 3pm, and the club's bistro will be open from 12pm for lunch.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
In the news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.