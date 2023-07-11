Soupz On hits the road with new trailer Advertising Feature

Cessnock Hospitality Group president Bruce Wilson with Soupz On volunteers Barry, Wayne and Rosie and their new trailer. Picture supplied

This mobile service will be a great boon to the community. - Sue Strickland, Soupz On secretary/treasurer

Soupz On has been providing meals to people in need in Cessnock for more than seven years.

But the volunteer-run organisation is about much more than soup - it also distributes donated goods and offers support to clients including referrals to professional services.

And now, thanks to a $10,000 grant from Cessnock Hospitality Group, Soupz On is offering a complete mobile service.

The grant was put towards a trailer that will be used to store and deliver donated goods around the Cessnock LGA, including emergency groceries, hygiene hampers, clothing, bedding and small household items.

Soupz On secretary/treasurer Sue Strickland said the mobile service will be a great boon to the community.

"This is such an important advantage to a client group for whom transportation and storage is often a challenge," Ms Strickland said.

"Flexibility is a core requirement in responding to the needs of our client group and the trailer is weatherproof and able to be utilised throughout the Cessnock LGA - wherever the greatest need presents.

"We will be running regular deliveries throughout the Cessnock region, planning the route according to need."

Founded in 2016, Soupz On currently serves free meals four nights a week - Mondays and Wednesdays from 5pm to 8pm at the Cessnock Baptist Church Hall, and Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm in the Cessnock TAFE grounds.

Cessnock Hospitality Group president Bruce Wilson said the group is proud to have offered support to Soupz On so it can continue its vital work in helping those needy and vulnerable people across the Cessnock LGA.

"Each year the group makes donations through its Community Support scheme to a big number of organisations who make a difference to those in need," Mr Wilson said.

"By providing its $10,000 donation to purchase the trailer, Soupz On can be more mobile and respond to areas of need throughout the community."

Mr Wilson said the donation is yet another example of the benefits of clubs working within the community.

The donation to Soupz On was distributed under the 2022 ClubGrants Fund.

Applications for the 2023 ClubGrants Fund have now closed and the recipients will be announced in August.