Kiray Putjung Aboriginal Corporation held their biggest NAIDOC family fun day to date for this year's NAIDOC week celebrations.
Hundreds of people joined in on the family fun at Cessnock TAFE grounds on July 8.
From food trucks to face painting, there was something for the whole family to enjoy.
The event also included a flag raising ceremony and a smoking ceremony to start the celebrations of Aboriginal culture and heritage.
Aboriginal performers and dancers also showcased their culture with a number of traditional performances.
"We had dancers from Cessnock High School come along, as well as mixed mobs," Kiray Putjung Aboriginal Corporation chairperson Tracey Skene said.
Community members also engaged with Aunty Daniela who led weaving workshops.
This year's NAIDOC week theme was 'For Our Elders,' and Ms Skene said the celebrations were all for the elders.
"We had a flag raising ceremony with the elders and Uncle Richard did the Welcome to Country in language," she said.
On the day, there was also a raffle with plenty of exciting prizes up for grabs, including a Hunter trike ride for two, Latrell Mitchell signed boots, a television donated by Big W and more.
Ms Skene said the day wouldn't have been as successful without the generosity of the event's sponsors.
"A big thank you to our sponsors, BHP, Wedgetails Project Consulting, Bulga Coal Glencore, Croyle Constructions, Virtus Heritage, Bungaree Aboriginal Association, Stratum Archaeology, Balloon Aloft and Fulton Hogan," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
