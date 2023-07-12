Same Job, Same Pay is great for workers, and it's great for the Hunter. It should give reason to celebrate.
But unfortunately, the scare campaigns being run by those opposed to it create confusion and paint a skewed and inaccurate picture of what Same Job, Same Pay is and what is means for workers.
Something which is high on the list of issues that I came into parliament wanting to address is that many workers in the Hunter are taken for granted and exploited.
This is something seen specifically in our mining industry. There are countless examples of someone doing the same job as the person next to them, with the same amount of experience, but being paid less.
Why is this the case? Because they are victim to dodgy backroom tricks which classify them as labour hire, rather than a direct, full-time employee of the company running the mine site.
The Same Job, Same Pay legislation which will be introduced to parliament in the coming weeks will fix this.
It is important to point out that there is absolutely no reason for any worker in the mining industry, or any other industry impacted by this legislation to feel threatened.
Nothing will change for those already employed full time, it just means that those who are being ripped off will get paid what they deserve.
Everyone is a winner, except those who have been profiting by ripping off workers. Perhaps by coincidence, these are the same people and organisations spreading misinformation, and making workers feel threatened by something which will right a wrong and close a loophole.
So, I want to clear up some of the misconceptions. Same Job, Same Pay does not mean everyone on a mine site will earn the same amount of money regardless of the job that they do.
For example, it does not mean that a tradie will earn the same as a dump truck driver. It does not mean that a dump truck driver who started a week ago will be paid the same as someone who started 20 years ago.
But what is does mean is that two dump truck drivers with the same amount of experience will be paid the same. This is not radical, this is fair.
The labour hire loophole is used as a business model to drive down wages and conditions for whole sections of the workforce.
This legislation is not about being unfair or harsh towards the wealthy mining companies. This is about closing a loophole which should never have been allowed to exist in the first place.
When I put my hand up to run in the seat of Hunter, this issue was high on my list of priorities. I was a miner and I still have mates who are miners.
But more importantly, the Hunter electorate relies on those who work in mining. I know that everyone in that industry, whether they're working in open cut or underground - are all working hard to set themselves up for the future and to provide for their families.
Whether someone is employed directly, or employed through a labour hire scheme, they're working just as hard as one another. It is time that everyone is paid what they're worth.
Mineworkers deserve to be appropriately rewarded for their skills and experience. Mineworkers deserve Same Job, Same Pay.
