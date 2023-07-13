It was an honour to recently be part of the re-dedication of the Greta War Memorial.
The memorial has been carefully and thoughtfully restored in a three-year project, championed by local volunteers.
The restoration works included the installation of cenotaph lighting modelled on the historical lighting present when the memorial was first unveiled on July 1, 1916.
I want to acknowledge the Greta RSL Sub-Branch, Branxton Greta Men's Shed, Branxton Lions Club and the working group of volunteers who dedicated dedicated more than three years to make sure this project was realised.
War Memorials play an important role in commemoration, reflection and importantly providing a shared memory that passes from one generation to the next.
I'm pleased that the Greta War Memorial will continue to do just that for future generations.
Waste vouchers will begin appearing in mailboxes shortly, and this year we are including resource recovery vouchers in addition to general waste vouchers.
In past years rate payers with a single domestic waste service were entitled to four general waste vouchers.
In June 2022, Council resolved to expand the number of vouchers to provide four general waste vouchers and eight resource recovery vouchers provided in two allocations.
The first allocation will be sent through the mail in July, and the second will be released this coming January.
The new resource recovery vouchers can be used for bulk disposal of recycling, organics and recoverable resources.
To find out more about waste vouchers, visit: https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/waste-vouchers.
In partnership with Beyond Ballooning and Redsalt Restaurant Rydges Resort, council is offering two lucky adults the opportunity to soar above the picturesque landscapes of the Hunter Valley in a hot air balloon.
As part of an exclusive package, the winners will enjoy a mesmerising 60-minute hot air balloon flight and professional photo package, followed by a champagne breakfast.
To enter the competition, all you need to do is share where you prefer to grab your morning coffee or enjoy a delectable brunch in the Cessnock LGA.
Leave a comment on one of the Support Local posts on either of council's or Advance Greater Cessnock's Facebook pages or create your own post, making sure to use the hashtag #supportlocalcessnock so your entry can be found.
Entries are open until July 31, 2023 and winners will be selected at random.
As we approach the end of the winter holidays, I hope students and teachers are ready to get back to school, refreshed and ready for the second half of the year. I trust this break has given you all enjoyment and rest.
In the news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.