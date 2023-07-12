If you've driven down Vincent Street Cessnock, or past the magnificent Mount Vincent, you may have wondered why there are so many significant places named "Vincent" in the Cessnock Government Area.
Both are named for early English settler Robert Vincent who arrived in Australia in 1828.
He had been a farmer in his native Cornwall and brought all his property and substantial cash reserves with him when he emigrated, with the aim of becoming a self-sufficient farmer.
Vincent petitioned the NSW Governor Ralph Darling for a land grant and successfully received an allocation of 640 acres.
He chose to take it in the valley of Mulbring, near the majestic mountain which now bears his name.
Now settled, Robert married Catherine Ferguson, a widow with three children and they had two children of their own.
In a situation which seems all too familiar to contemporary audiences, this blended family struggled to create a workable life together.
Internal family frictions and personality clashes caused the couple to separate in the mid-1850s.
Not helping the family dynamics was that Robert and Catherine were both keen drinkers and local newspapers report drunken arguments, claims of trespass and theft by family members from Robert's properties.
In 1856 Robert placed a notice in the Maitland Mercury stating he would not be liable for any debts incurred by his wife, a public humiliation for Catherine and no doubt a source of lively local gossip.
Robert Vincent died as the result of a drunken argument in Ellalong in April 1861.His death was reported in the Sydney Mail:
"It appeared that he had been drinking very hard for some time previous to his death, and one day last week he, with one or two of our neighbours, were drinking together.
"A few words, not of a very pleasant nature, were exchanged between them, which moved a young man, by way of a joke, he struck the deceased with his open hand about the head and...without the slightest intention of hurting him.
"But he fell on the boards, the back of his head being much hurt in the fall.
The unnamed young man was acquitted, the incident deemed an accidental fall. It seems an inglorious end to the Cornish farmer's high hopes for a prosperous and respectable life as a gentleman farmer in Australia.
