The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

'Once in a lifetime opportunity': Gibson family carries Legacy torch

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated July 11 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOUR: Bryce Gibson and his daughters Bronte (left) and Matilda (right) at the Legacy relay torch at Maitland. Picture by Laura Rumbel
HONOUR: Bryce Gibson and his daughters Bronte (left) and Matilda (right) at the Legacy relay torch at Maitland. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Cessnock father-of-two Bryce Gibson felt plenty of pride and honour as he carried the Legacy torch throughout the city of Maitland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.