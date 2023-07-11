Cessnock father-of-two Bryce Gibson felt plenty of pride and honour as he carried the Legacy torch throughout the city of Maitland.
The Legacy torch touched down in Maitland on Tuesday, July 11 on its journey from France to Melbourne.
Mr Gibson shared the once in a lifetime experience with his daughters Matilda (12) and Bronte (10), who walked alongside him as his support walkers.
As Mr Gibson eagerly waited for the Legacy torch to reach him, he told the Cessnock Advertiser that it was an amazing honour to share the torch relay with his girls, and said it was also great to be able to support Legacy and the incredible work they do.
"It's a one-off opportunity to be here carrying the Legacy torch," he said.
"Hopefully this is an experience that Matilda and Bronte will be able to tell their children about."
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023, presented by Defence Health, honours the special milestone and raises money for veterans and their families, the centenary celebrations marking 100 years of Legacy.
The organisation has a $1 million goal, and the Gibson family has set a $10,000 goal of their own.
Mr Gibson said his family has five family members going back four generations who served in both world wars and in peace time.
"We're a proud family who remembers their sacrifices in defence of our freedom," he said.
"Past generations of our families have been directly supported by legacy and it is with this we aim to give back to assist in supporting future families."
Visit https://www.legsforlegacy.com.au/s/574/573 to view or donate to the Gibson family's fundraiser.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
