Direct from the United Kingdom, the world's number one celebration of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is heading down under for their inaugural Australian tour.
Frankie's Guys will take to the stage at Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) on the second night of their Australian tour on Thursday, July 20.
Featuring stars from London's West End, Frankie's Guys have become internationally renowned for their vocal harmonies, slick dance moves, and the electric atmosphere they bring to the stage.
The show paying a charismatic tribute to Frankie Valli, his life, his music, and his legacy.
Australian producer of Frankie's Guys, Sam Klingner said the award-winning production has been touring in the United Kingdom for almost ten years.
"It is the ultimate celebration of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons," he said.
Klingner said the vocals of the cast are paramount to recreating the iconic sound of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
"People can expect pitch perfect vocals," he said.
Accompanied by a live band, the show features all the iconic Four Seasons hits, including Big Girls Don't Cry, Oh What a Night, Walk Like a Man, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Grease and many more.
Klingner said there is no doubts the show will have people dancing in the aisles.
"It would be really hard to attend this show and not leave the theatre with a smile on your face," he said.
Tickets are on sale at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 02 4993 4266 or online at mypacc.com.au.
