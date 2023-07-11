Award winning country pop singer and songwriter Hayley Jensen is bringing her show 'The Acoustic Experience' to Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman) on Saturday, July 15.
Hayley who was a finalist on the second season of Australian Idol and was Team Kylie on the Voice in 2014 has had a fulfilling music career spanning almost 20 years.
Her latest tour, 'The Acoustic Experience,' is a collection of songs she has released from four of her studio albums.
"The tour is all about performing my songs in a stripped back, intimate format," she said.
On the stage at Qirkz, it will be Hayley on vocals and her guitarist.
"I love these intimate style of shows where people can relax, enjoy their wine and listen to the music."
Hayley will also be showcasing some brand new and unreleased music ahead of recording for her new album.
"Some of these brand new songs haven't been heard by anyone, apart from my husband, myself, my co-writers and my mum," she said.
Her new single 'Rock Bottom' is coming out on Friday, July 14 and Hayley said her show at Qirkz will be one of the first times she has performed it live.
Hunter artist Piper Rodrigues will also be performing on the night as a special guest opening act.
"She is absolutely fabulous, I love listening to her music and she's a wonderful entertainer," Hayley said.
Doors will open at 7pm for an 8pm show. There is also a ticket option for dinner and a show.
To purchase your tickets, head to the Sticky Tickets website, https://www.stickytickets.com.au/dns6e/hayley_jensen.aspx.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
