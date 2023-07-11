The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Country pop singer Hayley Jensen heads to Qirkz for intimate show

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
July 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award winning country pop singer and songwriter Hayley Jensen is hitting the road with her new tour, 'The Accoustic Experience.' Picture supplied
Award winning country pop singer and songwriter Hayley Jensen is hitting the road with her new tour, 'The Accoustic Experience.' Picture supplied

Award winning country pop singer and songwriter Hayley Jensen is bringing her show 'The Acoustic Experience' to Qirkz in the Hunter (Hotel Denman) on Saturday, July 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.