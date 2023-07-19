Direct from Las Vegas, "You've Got It, a salute to Roy Orbison" is heading down under live in concert to Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC).
Multi award winning artist John Stephan will relive the sound and all of the magical hits of music legend Roy Orbison as part of the live concert experience.
The show which is heading to PACC on Saturday, July 29 is the only show of its kind in the world and has been officially endorsed by Roy Orbison's eldest son Wesley Orbison.
The live concert experience will feature recorded spoken word from Wesley with a very personal narrative of his fathers intriguing yet tragic life.
Australian singer songwriter John Stephan has lived in the United States for about 18 years and said while he was working there he got to become close friends with the Orbison family.
"I said to them, 'why don't we go to Las Vegas and put on a show to remind America about how great your dad was," he said.
"We started working together and that's how I started doing the show in Vegas."
Stephan has brought the live concert experience to Australia before but said it will be his first time bringing it to the Hunter region.
"It's one of those shows that takes you on a real roller coaster, it's a real story type show," he said.
Stephan who is a true Roy Orbison fan himself said it's a big honour to be the only person in the world to be endorsed by the family to perform his music.
"To have the Orbison family endorsing the show is a very special thing," he said.
In the news:
Audience members can expect to relive the glory days and hear Stephan perform a number of Roy Orbison's iconic hits, including Pretty Woman, Only the Lonely, You Got It and many more.
The show will also include a special tribute to music legends the Everly Brothers with timeless hits such as, Bye Bye Love, Wake up Little Susie and Let it be Me.
Stephan will also perform a few of his own original music throughout the show.
It's a one hit concert experience not to be missed. Tickets are on sale at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 02 4993 4266 or online at mypacc.com.au.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.