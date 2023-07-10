The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Weston Bears play out a 1-1 draw with competition leaders Charlestown Azzuri

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Weston Bears played out a 1-1 draw with competition leaders Charlestown Azzuri at Weston Park on Sunday, July 9. Picture by ANFN
The Weston Bears played out a 1-1 draw with competition leaders Charlestown Azzuri at Weston Park on Sunday, July 9. Picture by ANFN

Weston have dropped to fifth place on the Northern NSW NPL ladder following a 1-1 draw against Charleston on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.