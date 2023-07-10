Weston have dropped to fifth place on the Northern NSW NPL ladder following a 1-1 draw against Charleston on Sunday afternoon.
The Bears hosted the first-placed Azzuri at Weston Park in round 18 with the home side looking to bounce back after a disappointing 3-2 loss against Valentine.
Charlestown's Regan Lundy opened the scoring, putting the visitor's ahead after a first-time strike in the 17th minute.
The Bears responded 10 minutes later when Mitch Dobson latched onto a Yuta Konagaya free kick, heading home at the back post.
Both defences scrambled well to maintain the stalemate in an end-to-end second half.
The draw along with a win by Broadmeadow against New Lambton meant the Bears dropped to fifth.
Weston have taken just one point from their last three matches and host Adamstown at Weston Park on Saturday, July 15.
After leading the competition in May, the Bears are one point ahead of Edgeworth in sixth with four rounds of the regular season remaining.
Hornets beaten by ladder leaders Toronto
Cessnock City made it hard for ladder leaders Toronto Awaba on Sunday afternoon, the Stags scoring an early goal and holding on to claim all three points at Turner Park.
The Hornets are eighth on the Northern League One ladder having also lost last week to second-placed Singleton.
The Stags went ahead in the 15th minute through a Cessnock own-goal when Zach Kronholm turned the ball into the Hornets net.
Both sides finished the game with 10 men after Cessnock's Riley Croucher was sent off in the 47th minute and then Toronto Awaba's Nick Roberts was given his marching orders in the 57th.
Toronto's reserve grade coach Kristopher Cook oversaw the game for the visitors.
"It was a scrappy game and it was a bit of a dogfight. It was very windy and a typical Cessnock pitch, a bit rough and bumpy," Cook told www.NorthernNSWFootball.com.au.
"I think that we went out there and we were a bit lethargic. We were a bit slow on our passing and we weren't as crisp as we normally are.
"The boys were motivated in the warm up but I don't think that transitioned out on the field.
"But I think we played alright and controlled the game. Cessnock were really direct and we were able to handle that. It was just our final pass that let us down and we weren't as clinical as we normally are."
Cessnock travel to play Belmont Swansea at Blacksmiths Oval in round 21 on Saturday afternoon.
Despite the Hornets running second-last, a win against the fifth-placed Belswans would have the two sides on equal points.
Cessnock will be looking to respond after Belmont Swansea beat the Hornets 4-2 at Turner Park the last time the two sides met.
In other news:
