5 footwear trends on the horizon for spring and summer 2023

Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Get ready to slip-off those slippers and toss the ugg boots; sunshine is coming and so too is fun-loving footwear.



Gone are the days of aching soles from 5 inch heels and feet slippery from sweating in thick, restrictive fabrics; this season is all about mixing comfort with style.



Think breathable, versatile and fresh.



So which footwear trends are in for spring and summer in 2023?



Here are the top five picks for fashionable shoes for warm weather this year.



1. Slides



The ease of comfort and versatility all in one; slides are your perfect poolside partner this summer.



The hands-free design enables you to quickly slip them on as you walk out of the door or on your way home from the beach or pool with a handful of towels and bags.



We recommend slides in waterproof materials to increase their durability. Arch support is a must, and will leave you so comfortable and hassle free you'll wonder why you ever needed any other shoes.



2. Mid-heel



Sandals with a sensible mid-heel are our top pick for Sunday brunches and trips to the winery this season.



A classic wedge sandal screams summer vacay while a chunky block heel can take you from day to night in style.



Choose a mid-heel with a sling-back strap for a sophisticated look, and don't be shy around metallics and intricate cut outs.



Buying shoes and sandals online will offer you countless options of designs and colours; be brave and go bold!



3. Espadrilles



A lightweight shoe with a feature sole made from braided jute or grass, espadrilles are our top versatile shoe pick for 2023.



They pair well with casual dresses and jeans and are perfect with linen pants.



A playful nautical combo of navy, white and red stripes are ideal for espadrilles and all things summer; fancy a trip across the bay, anyone?



4. Breathable leather



A practical and stylish choice, closed-toe leather shoes with breathable holes are perfect for warm days at the office. Side cut outs with a low heel are ideal for all-day wear, and laces add a touch of class to the look.



Breathable leather shoes pair well with any outfit and prevent your feet from getting sweaty (and you from getting uncomfortable). Delicate floral cutouts are tipped for popularity this year.



5. Mesh runners



Spring and summer heat can make exercising a drag. Mesh runners provide a breathable, lightweight option to keep you cool and comfortable as you hit the pavement.



Look for durable materials with a flexible, supportive sole. They come in a wide range of colours and many knit or woven designs are also machine washable (Bonus).



Step up to spring and summer



Lightweight, breathable and versatile shoes put comfort and style together this season.

