A Greta woman who has performed as a backing singer for some of the world's biggest artists including Kylie Minogue and Olivia Newton John has opened a music school at Branxton.
Jade Riordan is sharing her love for music, combined with her years of experience and opened Branxton's first music school at the beginning of term 3.
Miss Jade's Music School will specialise in both group and private lessons and she certainly has the credentials to coach the region's budding young stars.
Mrs Riordan has performed on some of Australia's biggest stages, including the Opera House, Sydney Town Hall, Acer Arena, and Sydney Convention Centre.
She has also been a backing singer for some high-profile celebrities, including Kylie Minogue, Olivia Newton John, John Farnham, Vanessa Amorosi, Nikki Webster, Tina Arena and others.
Mrs Riordan who is a piano and singing teacher as well as an early childhood group music educator, said she likes to ensure children are given the opportunity to learn a skill that can last them a lifetime.
"I feel really privileged that this opportunity has brought itself forward and I can give something back to the community," she said.
Miss Jade's Music School offers early childhood lessons, group piano lessons, music theatre group classes, as well as private lessons including, drums, singing, piano, violin and guitar.
She said the Branxton school also means that local families won't have to travel as far for music lessons.
"They can learn a number of instruments all in the one place," she said.
"I'm trying to bring opportunities and options to growing families so I feel very honoured."
Mrs Riordan said there are many benefits when it comes to children learning a musical instrument.
"When you're dealing with little kids, there's cognitive development involved, such as feeling rhythm and beat, and also learning to sing words," she said.
However, her music school isn't just for kids and Mrs Riordan said adults are welcome too.
"Forget work, forget all the responsibilities that come with being an adult and do something that you love," she said.
"It's a chance to step away from the everyday and try new things."
Mrs Riordan began her music training at the young age of eight.
"My professional journey started in 2000, when I was selected to perform for the Sydney Olympic Games opening and closing ceremonies," she said.
With an Associate and Licentiate of Music in Singing and a Bachelor of Music in Music and Performance, Mrs Riordan is looking forward to sharing her passion with the Hunter community.
To enrol, head to: https://www.mjms.com.au/.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
