Champion lawn bowler Eric Ryan has won the coveted 2023 Australian Open, teaming up with Greg Brims to win the over-60s pairs title on Friday, June 23 on the Gold Coast.
Brimms and Ryan defeated former champions Max Jaffray and Neville Jenkins from Queensland 20-10 in the final.
In a busy week, Ryan also played in the open singles and was a quarter finalist in the open fours.
He said the win was the best of his career.
"We were stoked, very happy to tell you the truth, we had a bit of momentum me and my mate," Ryan said.
"In 2008 when I played with East Cessnock we won the state number one (NSW State Pennant), but this surpasses that.
"It's something where you go away and you go, I'd like to win that - well we did win, we did bloody win it."
He joined Brimms from Port Macquarie's Westport Club to claim the title after opening up an early 12-1 lead against their Queensland opponents. A lead they held for the rest of the match.
"I was nervous, so for me to be nervous I knew I was going to go out and have my head down and concentrate really hard," Ryan said.
"I said to my mate if we keep playing the way we are, we're going to be tough to beat and as it turned out we skipped out to a 12-1 lead - it's very handy to get away like that."
The over-60s pairs were played in a round-robin format of 400 teams starting on Tuesday, June 20 before moving into a finals format. Ryan played with his friend Brimms for the first time.
"I said to the wife, she said, you know let's go to this Australian Open, you get to play fours with Sam Laguzza, who I play with all the time," Ryan said.
"She said enter the singles and with the pairs why don't you put it on the state pages to see who's going...within 30 seconds Greg Brimms is ringing me - I'm available, I'm going, I'm yours."
Ryan plays grade one lawn bowls for Club Charlestown and represented NSW at the 2022 National titles, where the team finished third overall. In 2022 he was also crowned senior bowler of the year by the Newcastle District Bowling Association.
The win was a second Australian Open title for Brims, who won the one and only instalment of the over-60s mixed pairs in 2014.
Ryan said winning the Australian Open was extremely challenging.
"You're on the green at 8.30 in the morning to start to play and you get off the green at 5 o'clock in the afternoon," he said.
"We fought bloody hard to do it, it was a hard campaign, there was three days in a row where we played three games each day.
"You need to play well as a team, which we did - every game we played very solid, every game as a team."
