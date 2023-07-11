The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Bellbird's Eric Ryan wins over-60s pairs Australian Open title on Gold Coast

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 11 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eric Ryan in action at the Australian Open bowls tournament held in Broadbeach, Queensland. Picture supplied
Eric Ryan in action at the Australian Open bowls tournament held in Broadbeach, Queensland. Picture supplied

Champion lawn bowler Eric Ryan has won the coveted 2023 Australian Open, teaming up with Greg Brims to win the over-60s pairs title on Friday, June 23 on the Gold Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.