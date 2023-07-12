Cessnock City Council is developing a Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan (FRMSP) for the Anvil Creek (Greta) and the Black Creek Nulkaba to Branxton catchments.
The FRMSPs will identify flood risks and hazards, develop and assess flood mitigation strategies, and suitable actions to manage flood risk in these catchments.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal highlighted the importance of the FRMSPs in improving development planning in the catchment area.
"As our communities continue to grow, it is crucial that we proactively manage flood risks to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our residents," Cr Suvaal said.
"The FRMSPs will provide us with valuable insights and strategies to mitigate flood risks and protect our communities."
The updated flood studies will provide important data on how floodwaters are likely to behave in the catchment areas and how flooding will affect the community.
To help understand the impact of flooding on Greta and Black Creek areas, community members who live, work or visit Greta and Black Creek are encouraged to complete a short survey.
The survey also asks the community how they would prefer to receive information and be notified in a flood event and any suggestions on how the management of flooding in their local area can be improved.
The FRMSPs will be publicly exhibited, allowing community members to provide their feedback and input, before being formally adopted.
Mayor Suvaal encourages residents to participate in the process and share their insights.
"We encourage all residents to be involved and provide their valuable input to help us make informed decisions and develop effective and appropriate flood management strategies for Greta and Black Creek," Cr Suvaal said.
To assist with determining flood risk, floor-level survey data of some residences in Greta and Black Creek will be captured.
All impacted property owners and occupiers will be notified ahead of any survey activities.
For more information and to complete the Greta or Black Creek survey, before it closes on August 9, head to: https://together.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/greta-black-creek-frmsp.
