Young prodigy Harry Preece has added to his growing list of trophies by taking out a prestigious junior golf tournament in Las Vegas.
Harry won the 11 to 12-years boys IJGA World Stars of Junior Golf World Championship on Thursday, June 29.
The St Philip's Christian College Cessnock student shot scores of 66 (-6), 74 (+2), 71 (-1) to finish the tournament five under par. The 12-year-old finished one shot in front of Thai golfer Tiger Jef Phutthacharoenlap.
Harry led from the first day of competition before Tiger hit the lead on the last day with only three holes to play. Harry then retook the lead on the 17th and kept his nerve on the 18th to seal the gripping win.
The Vintage Golf Club member has been playing golf for much of his life. He picked up his first golf club at just 18-months-old and was a member at Branxton and playing regularly by the time he was four.
It is not the first time Harry has tasted success at the World Stars tournament, he was the 5 to 6-years boys champion in 2017.
Before his win in Las Vegas, he battled through illness to finish in the top ten at the Australian Junior Age Division Golf Championship at Royal Pines on the Gold Coast in April.
Harry returned to Australia on the weekend after competing at the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships in San Diego.
In a compressed field, Harry finished in a tie for 25th, though his one over par score was only five shots back from a top-six finish.
The strong field of 147 featured the best junior golfers in the world.
