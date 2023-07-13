The Advertiser - Cessnock
Greta golfer Harry Preece wins 2023 World Stars of Golf in Las Vegas

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 19 2023 - 7:53am, first published July 13 2023 - 11:30am
Young prodigy Harry Preece has added to his growing list of trophies by taking out a prestigious junior golf tournament in Las Vegas.

