From her seasonal menus to the elegant tea room, owner of Elay High Tea Racheal Bereza is providing a traditional high tea fit for a Royal.
Elay High Tea in Branxton, is the loving work of Racheal and her husband Kurt, who have created a unique intimate space.
Racheal said when she first opened Elay in the early months of 2021, her vision was to provide the overall package of attending a high tea.
"The moment you walk in here, I want people to come in and enjoy themselves and leave feeling like they've been treated," she said.
The tea room which is full of vintage china, gold tiered stands, delicate crystals, beautiful artworks and also has hand painted gold wall panelling and mouldings.
Racheal herself is the talent in the kitchen and offers five different traditional menus, throughout the seasons including a Christmas menu.
"I'm not a chef, but a humble cook," she said.
One of the most traditional items on the menu is Yorkshire pudding, which Racheal said is in honour of her Nana's memory.
"The adults would be the ones eating the Yorkshire pudding and us kids would have to miss out so it was such a treat when we did get some," she said.
Her Nana's caramel also features on the menu.
"None of these dishes you would find in a cookbook," Racheal said.
Having worked many years in hospitality, Racheal spent six years working at Ducks in the Field - a high tea venue in Morpeth before opening her own tea room.
Adding to the elegant atmosphere is Racheal's mother-in-law Ingrid who serves guests with her warm hospitality.
Elay can accommodate bookings of two people to a larger group of 20 and Racheal is available to open any day of the week and weekend (can open four days out of seven).
Elay High tea is located at 102 McMullins Rd, Branxton.
For all enquiries or bookings, phone Racheal on 0421 194 425.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
