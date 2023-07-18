The Rotary Club of Cessnock is inviting the community to come along to their Christmas in July high tea. The high tea includes hot savouries and sweet treats, all with a Christmas theme. Tickets are $25 per person and there is limited tickets. The high tea will be held on Tuesday, July 25 at Marthaville Arts and Crafts Centre (200 Wollombi Road, Cessnock). Starting at 11am, the event will run to approximately 2pm. All proceeds will go towards a number of projects at Marthaville. Confirm your attendance by Thursday, July 20 to Vicki on 0418 250 887.