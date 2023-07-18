DINGO PUPPY ENCOUNTER
HUNTER VALLEY WILDLIFE PARK
Don't miss the final weekend of Hunter Valley Wildlife Park's dingo discovery weekend this Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, there will be dingo puppy encounters (exclusive for ultimate explorers members) at 11am and 1pm. Bookings are essential. At 2pm, there will be a meet the dingo keeper talk.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY
ROTARY CLUB OF CESSNOCK
The Rotary Club of Cessnock is inviting the community to come along to their Christmas in July high tea. The high tea includes hot savouries and sweet treats, all with a Christmas theme. Tickets are $25 per person and there is limited tickets. The high tea will be held on Tuesday, July 25 at Marthaville Arts and Crafts Centre (200 Wollombi Road, Cessnock). Starting at 11am, the event will run to approximately 2pm. All proceeds will go towards a number of projects at Marthaville. Confirm your attendance by Thursday, July 20 to Vicki on 0418 250 887.
LIVE MUSIC
VINCENT STREET KITCHEN AND BAR
Singer songwriter Finnian Johnson who has a passion for country music will kick off the weekend of live music at Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar on Friday, July 21 at 7.30pm. On Saturday, July 22, Cover 2 Cover will be playing tunes from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Tim Harding will round out the weekend by busting out some sweet Sunday vibes from 12.30pm on Sunday, July 23.
HANDMADE IN THE HUNTER MARKETS
SOBELS WINERY
Handmade in the Hunter Markets are back at Sobels Winery again this Saturday, July 22. With a variety of products made by local artisans on offer, there is also food and coffee to be enjoyed by all. Newcastle Distillery Co will also be joining the markets as a new stall holder. The markets will be at Sobels Winery from 9am until 2pm.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
