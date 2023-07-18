The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

From dingo puppy encounters to Christmas in July, here's what's on

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated July 19 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANIMAL ENCOUNTER: Get up close and personal with the dingo puppies at Hunter Valley Wildlife Park this weekend. Picture supplied
ANIMAL ENCOUNTER: Get up close and personal with the dingo puppies at Hunter Valley Wildlife Park this weekend. Picture supplied

DINGO PUPPY ENCOUNTER

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.