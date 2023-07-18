Local community members and sporting clubs are set to benefit from the new upgrades to the recreation facilities at the Miller Park Regional Sporting Complex at Branxton.
Cessnock City Council has announced the upgrades are now complete and are ready to be enjoyed by the community.
The project involved the construction of two additional netball and tennis courts, and associated works.
The completed works, which were identified in the adopted Miller Park Master plan, provide the Branxton community with access to quality sporting facilities, resulting in increased participation in activities that improve overall health and wellbeing.
Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said improvements like Miller Park, supports participation and performance opportunities in sports at all levels.
"We know that increased participation in sport isn't possible without access to quality facilities," he said.
"The improvements to the Miller Park Regional Sporting Complex, supports participation and performance opportunities at all levels, whether social or competitive."
Cessnock City Council Mayor, Jay Suvaal, said he encourages the community to visit the Miller Park facilities and enjoy the new and improved recreational space.
"It is wonderful to see more amenities to encourage community inclusion and participation," Cr Suvaal said.
Cr Suvaal said he looks forward to seeing members of the community take advantage of the new amenities on offer.
"Sport, whether social or competitive, is so important in regional communities, he said.
"Sport participation can facilitate the building of stronger communities, inclusion, social connection and encourage lifelong friendships."
Funding was made available through the NSW Government's Regional Sport Facility Fund.
In the news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.