The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Miller Park at Branxton is equipped with additional netball and tennis courts

July 19 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal with Cr Sander (left) and Cr Jackson (right), testing out the new sporting facilities at Miller Park. Picture supplied
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal with Cr Sander (left) and Cr Jackson (right), testing out the new sporting facilities at Miller Park. Picture supplied

Local community members and sporting clubs are set to benefit from the new upgrades to the recreation facilities at the Miller Park Regional Sporting Complex at Branxton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.