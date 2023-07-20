Fifty-years-ago, a small group of men decided to start a fishing club.
Four decades on, and the Weston Workers Fishing Club continues to thrive with about 65 active members. Over the years, the club has had more than 100 members.
Original member of the Weston club, Darrell Hannan said he's made some great memories with the boys over the years.
"We've definitely had some big catches and it's an honour to be celebrating 50 years," he said.
The club has participated in all types of competitions and continues to have interclub competition against four other fishing clubs.
Original member, Peter Collins said the club has always been lucky to have the support of the Weston Workers Club.
"Every fortnight we're at the club doing our raffles," he said.
For original member Jim Peek, there are three generations of his family involved with the club.
"There's me, my son and my grandson," he said.
Club president Robby Bennett said the Weston club is one of the longest surviving fishing clubs in the Hunter.
"We're always on the lookout for new members, especially young members," he said.
The club will celebrate their 50 year anniversary on Saturday night at Weston Workers Club for an evening of seafood, entertainment and reminiscing.
There will also be a presentation on the night.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
