Hunter Valley Wildlife Park had kids in a frenzy during the July school holidays - in particular four lucky kids who were selected for the ultimate behind-the-scenes zoo tour.
Charlie Leslie, Griffin Ord and siblings Taleigha and Riley Denholm undertook the duties of a zookeeper for the day, as part of the park's school holiday program.
From feeding the giraffes to preparing an enrichment program for the dingoes, the budding zookeepers were put to work.
Managing director of Hunter Valley Wildlife Park Chad Staples said the zookeeper for a day program started a few years back and continues to grow.
"It's a first step into being a zookeeper potentially," he said.
"We certainly make it fun but it's also an opportunity to see what happens behind the scenes at a wildlife park and all the work that goes into it."
Zookeeper Chad said he believes all the kids come away from the program with a greater level of empathy.
"They've spent the day caring for the animals and they're with a very experienced keeper who's passionate and I think that rubs off," he said.
Nine-year-old Taleigha Denholm from Rutherford said by the end of the day she had three favourite animals.
"My three favourite animals were the wombats, the meerkats and the turtle," she said.
The zookeeper for a day program is available each school holidays and will be next available in the Spring school holidays.
"We try to make it like work experience in a way, you're supposed to get to work early and get home tired," zookeeper Chad said.
"The program is suitable for working parents who can drop and pick the kids up."
To find out more information on the program, head to the Hunter Valley Wildlife Park website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
