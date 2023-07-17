One can only imagine the spirit of Bears manager Kew Jaliens' halftime talk; he needed to rouse his troops from their lackadaisical slumber and there was no time to waste. The opening exchanges of the second half spoke to at least a modicum of success in that regard; an early burst forward saw Buswell play through Heydon, who drew a strong stop from Hartnett less than three minutes after the interval. A low drive from Joel Hogan at the other end that looked to be an attempted cross saw the proactive Gunther get down quickly to parry the ball away, but it went only as far as Rich, who had only a split second to react and knew very little about his ricocheted follow up attempt that looped only narrowly wide of the post from point-blank range in the 49th minute.