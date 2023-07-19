The Advertiser - Cessnock
Clayton Barr: Raising the Barr | NAIDOC Week and a focus on health

By Member for Cessnock, Clayton Barr
July 20 2023 - 9:00am
Member for Cessnock, Clayton Barr. File picture
This year's NAIDOC celebrations, with the theme 'For Our Elders" was yet another reminder of how lucky we are to be living in a country with the world's oldest living culture.

