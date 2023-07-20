As the Member for Paterson, I was thrilled to share that a funding agreement has been secured for the Albanese Government's $55 million election commitment towards upgrading international terminal facilities at Newcastle Airport.
As many know, this was a signature election commitment for me and a project our region has collectively advocated for tirelessly.
This significant investment will be pivotal in transforming Newcastle Airport into an international gateway, bringing numerous benefits to the Hunter region and its communities, including my home community of Kurri Kurri.
The construction of an upgraded international terminal will not only enhance the airport's capacity, efficiency, and effectiveness in processing international passengers and borders but deliver much-needed job opportunities for our community.
This project will bolster air transport links and connectivity opportunities for the entire Hunter region.
With these improvements, our local tourism and trade sectors will experience a surge in economic growth, creating a ripple effect that will positively impact the Hunter's overall prosperity.
This will create growth opportunities for businesses from the Port Stephens peninsula right to the vineyards of Pokolbin.
I'm delighted that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shares our vision of fostering growth and opportunity in regional centres like Newcastle, Maitland and Cessnock.
He recognises the importance of this project, stating, "We understand how important tourism is to the Hunter and these upgrades will connect the region, and its incredible products to the rest of the world.
By expanding Newcastle Airport's capabilities, we are enabling our region to showcase its unique attractions and products to a global audience, attracting more visitors and generating significant economic benefits.
The Minister for Infrastructure, Catherine King, highlighted the many opportunities that will arise from making Newcastle Airport an international gateway.
She rightly points out that this project will unlock greater opportunities for local tourism and better connect our residents to the world.
I look forward to reflecting on the delivery of this promise to the Hunter as a catalyst for growth, attracting international visitors who will contribute to the local economy.
Some locals have asked me how the Airport investment will be of any benefit to Kurri Kurri.
I can confidently say that towns like ours stand to benefit significantly with improved international accessibility opening up new avenues for tourism, allowing Kurri Kurri to showcase its charm, hospitality, and unique offerings to a diverse range of international travellers.
The increased flow of visitors will inject vitality into the local economy, supporting businesses to grow, creating jobs, and nurturing our vibrant community.
Completing the terminal works in 2024 will mark a significant milestone in our journey towards a thriving and interconnected Hunter region, benefiting the aviation sector, local tourism, and communities alike.
