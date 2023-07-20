The Advertiser - Cessnock
Meryl Swanson: Newcastle Airport to boost the Hunter's tourism sector

By Member for Paterson, Meryl Swanson
Updated July 20 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese turns the first sod on a $110 million terminal expansion at Newcastle Airport. Picture supplied
As the Member for Paterson, I was thrilled to share that a funding agreement has been secured for the Albanese Government's $55 million election commitment towards upgrading international terminal facilities at Newcastle Airport.

