The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Snow at Cessnock in 1965 | PHOTOS

July 18 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Today marks the 58th anniversary of Cessnock's most recent snow day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.