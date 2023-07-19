Kurri Kurri's only banking branch, Newcastle Permanent, has re-opened its doors after receiving an extensive refurbishment.
Local community members joined Newcastle Permanent staff members at the Lang Street site to witness the unveiling of the new and improved facilities at a grand opening event on Monday, July 17.
Newcastle Permanent Chief Distribution Officer Paul Juergens was in attendance and said the event had a strong showing of the community.
"Everyone is very happy that we've been able to invest in such a great branch," he said.
Previous branch manager Maria Chapple who worked at the Kurri Kurri branch for more than 35 years had the honour of cutting the ribbon on the day.
"Newcastle Permanent has always been behind this town," Ms Chapple said.
"I've made so many beautiful memories at the Kurri Kurri branch."
Mr Juergens added, "Maria was a massive part of banking in Kurri Kurri for many years."
Two of the newest additions to the Kurri Kurri branch include secluded rooms for private consultations and a welcome desk, as part of its recent refurbishment.
"We used to have staff welcoming customers before, but now we actually have a desk where we can serve customers," Mr Juergens said.
As a town famous for its murals, the Newcastle Permanent branch has added a Kookaburra artwork behind the teller as a tribute to Kurri Kurri's significance to the kookaburra.
Mr Juergens said the decision to have the kookaburra artwork is simply because of its very strong historic connection to the community.
"What's important to the community is important to us," he said.
"Many of the locals know our people and our people know many of the locals, and many of our staff are in fact locals themselves."
While the branch had to say goodbye to its famous large wedding mural, a representation of the old image has been hung proudly in one of the new consultation rooms in-store.
"That particular picture used to sit out the front so we wanted to maintain its rich history," Mr Juergens said.
Most of the refurbishment was done in the evenings, which meant the bank only had to close its doors to the public for a few days.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
