Kurri Kurri's only banking branch, Newcastle Permanent, has re-opened its doors

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
July 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Left to right: Member Service Officer Jo Watson, NGM Group CEO Bernadette Inglis, Newcastle Permanent Chief Distribution Officer Paul Juergens and Branch Manager Dianne Wells. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Kurri Kurri's only banking branch, Newcastle Permanent, has re-opened its doors after receiving an extensive refurbishment.

