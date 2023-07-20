Residents and visitors will have the chance to learn about the natural beauty and amazing ecology of the Cessnock local government area, when Our Bushland Festival returns this spring.
Following its successful launch in 2022, Cessnock City Council has decided to run the popular event for a second year in a row.
The festival will again be held at Poppethead Park, Kitchener on the weekend of September 9 and 10.
A celebration of the unique flora and fauna of the Cessnock region, the festival will include, bush walking with local ecologists, market and food stalls, mini workshops and free live music all day including performances by Melody Pool, The Lairs, 24 Strings and Fish Fry.
Cessnock City Council Mayor, Jay Suvaal said he encourages the community to come along and embrace the special and unique bush lands and experiences.
"Following the resounding success of last year's inaugural event, it's great to see Our Bushland Festival is returning in 2023," Cr Suvaal said.
Cr Suvaal said the festival is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the Cessnock region's diverse bush land and build a strong appreciation for the natural treasure in our own backyard.
"There is something for everyone to enjoy and I encourage the community to come along and help celebrate Our Bushland in the Cessnock region," he said.
Among the many exciting activities to join over the weekend is the Evening Spotlight Adventure on Saturday, September 9.
Attendees will have the opportunity to join a guided tour to view nocturnal birds, insects, bats, frogs and mammals in their natural environment, led by local ecologists.
Bookings to the Evening Spotlight Adventure are essential. To secure your place, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/evening-spotlight-adventure-tickets-670469531417.
The festival is held in collaboration with BirdLife Australia, Aussie Ark, Hunter Bird Observers Club, Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council, and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Our Bushland Festival is a free event and all ages are welcome. For more information visit, https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Things-to-do/Events/Our-Bushland-Festival-2023.
