Our Bushland festival returns to Poppet Head Park this spring

July 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Digital Officer (Economic Development) Katelyn Finck and Cessnock City Council Sustainability Officer Karinda Stone promote the 2023 Our Bushland Festival. Picture supplied
Residents and visitors will have the chance to learn about the natural beauty and amazing ecology of the Cessnock local government area, when Our Bushland Festival returns this spring.

