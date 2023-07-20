Cessnock Multipurpose Children's Centre (CMCC) has been providing care to hundreds of Hunter Valley children for 60 years and recently received $3.1 million for a new preschool.
The funding comes from the Start Strong Capital Works Grant Program, which aims to support the creation of additional preschool places in areas of need and demand across the state.
Cessnock Multipurpose Children's Centre will utilise the awarded funding to go towards a new build that will deliver 44 new licensed places for preschool aged children.
The community based and not-for-profit organisation is the only provider of long day care, preschool, occasional care, OOSH and vacation care in the Cessnock area.
Chair of Cessnock Multipurpose Children's Centre Barbara Rodham said she is thrilled to receive the significant grant from the NSW Department of Education.
"We have been providing quality education and care to the families of Cessnock for over 60 years and to be given the funds to build a purpose built preschool on our land at Bellbird Heights is very exciting," she said.
The new build will be located on land at the corner of Wollombi Road and Lochinvar Street, Bellbird Heights and will serve the rapidly growing Cessnock local government area (LGA).
"We bought the land at Bellbird Heights knowing that it was a growth area for young families," Ms Rodham said.
CMCC currently employees more than 100 staff and with the construction of the new preschool that number will grow.
State Member for Cessnock, Clayton Barr MP said with the growing population in the Cessnock LGA, the news of funding for a new preschool to the area is fantastic.
"For our children to thrive, we need to be investing in education, starting at very early childhood 0 to 5 years, that's when most of the really important and fundamental brain development takes place," he said.
Mr Barr said the importance of early childhood education cannot be underestimated.
"It provides the foundation of education as children progress throughout their school careers and investing in education is an investment in the future of our children," he said.
Ms Rodham said CMCC are hoping to be opened at the start of the 2025 school year.
