Calling all future brides and grooms, the Hunter Valley Wedding Fair is on this weekend and it has everything you need for your big day.
The fair is Hunter Event's biggest wedding fair of the season and they are bursting at the seams with more than 50 wedding vendors.
From wedding attire, to photographers, celebrants, florists, caterers, planners, transport hire and more, the wedding fair will be every bride's dream on Sunday, July 30 at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley.
Hunter Events Group director Louise Manning said this year's wedding fair has a great lineup of endless vendors.
"We've got vendors for anybody and everybody to book every part of their special day," she said.
"Whether you need a venue, flowers, pretty much every aspect of your wedding, we'll have it at the fair."
The annual winter fair has attracted between four and five hundred people in the past years and Ms Manning said they hope to get the same amount of people again this year despite it being a challenging economy.
"Almost all of our vendors give away really good discounts on the day," she said.
"If you're planning your wedding and you're struggling financially, there are some really good deals and some great savings."
Event attendees can also win more than $2000 worth of lucky door prizes when the fair's raffle is drawn at about 1.30pm on the day.
Ms Manning said event attendees must be there when the raffle is drawn to collect their prize.
"There are so many raffle prizes that can be won that our vendors have generously donated," she said.
With a number of exciting prizes up for grabs, event attendees could win a $500 voucher for a luxury marquee, a $500 limousine transport voucher, a free horse and carriage package and more.
Ms Manning said this year's event is shaping up to being an amazing one.
"We're very excited to have lots of couples who are needing help to plan their day to come and find the right vendors all in the one spot," she said.
On the day, there will be two free floral workshops run by talented florist Havana and Me. Limited places are available so it is advised to arrive early to secure your spot. The workshops will run at 11.30am and 1pm.
Event attendees will also receive a free copy of the Hunter Valley Wedding Planner Magazine on arrival, keeping them up-to-date with the latest trends, styles and vendors.
Ms Manning said the fair will serve as a one-stop-shop where brides and grooms can get everything ticked off for their wedding day.
"Have a bit of fun, win some prizes, get involved with the workshops and make the most of one day where you can tick off a lot of things on your to-do list," she said.
Ms Manning added another bonus to attending is the chance to meet your potential vendors in person.
"Physically meeting the vendors and getting to connect with them is literally second to none so it's a really good opportunity to connect with your celebrant, your wedding planner, your photographer," she said.
Entry to the Hunter Valley Wedding Fair is $10 per adult and kids are free. The event will run from 11am to 2pm.
Event attendees are encouraged to park in the rear car park at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley.
In the news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.